The missing car failed to stop for Essex Police officers on the A12 near Chelmsford on Thursday evening (September 28).

Officers from the road crime team established the vehicle, a white Hyundai IX35, had been stolen from an address in Clacton on Friday, September 22.

After a pursuit along the A12 and into Chelmsford, the driver and passengers abandoned the car and fled in Baddow Hall Avenue, off Maldon Road.

One person was arrested after being tracked by a police dog while two other people were arrested by officers from Essex Police’s operational support group and rural engagement team.

Officers also seized a knife and suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

A spokesman for the police force said a 16-year-old boy and two girls aged 16 and 17 were all arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply drugs, and possession of a bladed article.

The boy was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.

They’ve since been released on bail until December 17.