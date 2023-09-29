DRIVERS are facing rush hour chaos after a crash involving four vehicles on an Essex motorway.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, National Highways said traffic has been stopped on the southbound carriageway of the M11 between Junction 9 (Great Chesterford) and Junction 8 (Stansted Airport).
It said there are delays of 45 minutes and about five miles of queues.
Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the #M11 southbound between J9 (#GreatChesterford) and J8 (@STN_Airport) following a four vehicle collision.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 29, 2023
National Highways #TrafficOfficers are on scene.
There are delays of 45 minutes and approx. 5 miles of congestion on approach. pic.twitter.com/zw5kbpM17p
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here