The GP surgery rankings come after an England-wide NHS survey of patients, who revealed their satisfaction with their area's doctor surgeries.

The survey covered a range of factors including how hard they found it to get an appointment, how helpful the receptionists were, and whether they got to see their GP of choice.

The scores were also collated for the overall satisfaction that patients felt with their local GP surgery, and Clacton's top performer was revealed inthe data.

Taking first place in the results is St James Surgery, scoring an impressive 93.38 per cent.

Close behind are Caradoc Surgery on 84.27 per cent as well as East Lynne Medical Centre on 75.23 per cent.

In the middle of the table are Clacton Community Practices at 70.85 per cent, Ranworth Surgery at 67.13 per cent and Thorpe Surgery at 64.34 per cent.

Next is Old Road Surgery at 62.3 per cent.

Bringing up the rear is North Clacton Medical Practice at 57.39 per cent.