A flood alert has been issued covering the Essex coast from Clacton to St Peters Flat, including Jaywick, Brightlingsea, Mersea Island, Heybridge, Maldon, and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

The alert advises residents to stay away from risk areas and to take care next to the coast.

The alert was triggered because some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths may occur during the high tide at about 1am on Saturday.

A flood alert has been issued covering the Essex and Suffolk coast (Image: Gov.uk)

The alert, published on Gov.uk, says: "Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea seafront may see some wave overtopping and spray.

"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded."

A separate flood alert has been issued from Felixstowe to Clacton, warning that water may be on the quay at Mistley between midnight and 2am on Saturday, and again following the high tide at 1.15pm.

What is a flood alert?

The Environment Agency says that “a flood alert means you need to prepare - flooding is possible”.

Their advice includes having a bag ready with vital items in case you need to leave your home, and checking how to turn off your gas, electricity, and water mains supplies.