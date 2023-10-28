The Coastguard is looking for volunteers in Clacton.
As a national emergency service, the Coastguard Rescue Service provides help to anyone in difficulty on the coast around the clock.
The organisation is currently offering to recruit new volunteer coastguard rescue officers to support the team in Clacton.
All volunteers will receive full training in the form of 90 hours over three months with some of it conducted online, PPE and an appropriate uniform.
Ideal candidates for the role are required to live within a 15 minute drive, and training will commence in 2024.
Anyone interested can email area7@mcga.gov.uk
