A CHARITY that helps support the poverty-stricken residents of a West African country is appealing to help a man with a life-threatening medical condition.
Benin Christian Support, based in Chapel Road, Clacton, is raising money for a man called Papa Miracle, a father of six that has a brain tumour and is facing eviction.
Due to his condition, Papa has not been able to work since March this year and the charity are looking to rehome him.
If you would like to donate to this fundraiser, please contact the charity via the link beninchristiansupport.org.uk/contactus.html.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here