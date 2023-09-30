Benin Christian Support, based in Chapel Road, Clacton, is raising money for a man called Papa Miracle, a father of six that has a brain tumour and is facing eviction.

Due to his condition, Papa has not been able to work since March this year and the charity are looking to rehome him.

If you would like to donate to this fundraiser, please contact the charity via the link beninchristiansupport.org.uk/contactus.html.