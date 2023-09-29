Colby Will was trying to board a plane from Edinburgh to Stansted after a day trip with dad Andrew, his wife Hayley, and their one-year-old son Roman earlier this month.

However, the 30-year-old claims the cabin crew stopped the family from Clacton stepping foot on the plane after tensions rose during delays.

Instead, they were told they would have to spend the night at Edinburgh Airport with a young child desperate for milk.

Distressing - staff at Edinburgh Airport opened the facility's prayer room for young Roman, one, to sleep in (Image: Colby Will)

Colby said: “It was rainy, windy, cold - everything had been shut. We were stuck in a city we’d never been in before.

“We had no milk for Roman, no spare clothes, nowhere to sleep. We were only there for the day.”

The construction worker explained the family boarded a plane as they prepared to leave the Scottish capital but after an hour-and-a-half of delays, passengers were shifted to another aircraft.

Amid the delay, Colby alleged the cabin crew had told his wife “shut up and lose your attitude” when she asked what was going on.

Calm before the storm - Colby, centre, with his family during their trip to Edinburgh (Image: Colby Will)

He claims staff also barged into his wife and when his dad, who is in his sixties, asked them if he could take some milk sachets for Roman, he was “shoved”.

“They even said to me: ‘If you were a good parent you’d have got the right amount of milk. Your baby is not our problem’,” added Colby.

“I had brought the correct amount. I’d actually packed extra but I didn’t know the flight was going to be delayed for so long.”

He said when they tried to board the second aircraft they were refused entry, leaving Colby no choice but to fork out £310 to get his family home.

Stranded - the Will family, from Clacton, had to spend the night at Edinburgh Airport after being refused boarding to their flight home (Image: PA/Andrew Milligan)

“We’ve got 100 passengers looking at us and pointing at us, it felt like we were animals in a zoo,” he said.

“The ordeal at the time was so embarrassing being stuck at the bottom of those stairs. We were being treated like terrorists.”

Ryanair: 'The family were aggressive to our crew'





RYANAIR has hit back at criticism from a dad who felt cabin crew had schemed to prevent him boarding a plane.

The budget airline said its flight from Edinburgh to Stansted was delayed due to a “technical issue” with the aircraft.

Passengers were held onboard for about one-and-a-half hours while engineers addressed the technical concern earlier this month.

Comeback - Ryanair said the Will family behaved 'aggressively' towards staff

A Ryanair spokesman said the issues meant a replacement aircraft had to be arranged in order to operate the flight.

She said: “During the process of passengers disembarking to board the replacement aircraft, a passenger displayed aggressive behaviour towards two crew members.

“The other passengers on the same booking then also became aggressive towards crew before disembarking the aircraft.

“As a result of their aggressive behaviour towards crew, these passengers were not permitted to re-board and travel on this flight from Edinburgh to London Stansted.”

The spokesman did not offer an apology to the family after they were forced to spend the night at Edinburgh Airport.

Colby Will, who was part of the family involved in the dispute, said he had to pay £310 to get his entourage home.