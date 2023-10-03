The annual contest aims to encourage the improvement of towns and villages through the imaginative use of trees, flowers and landscaping, while also aiming to achieve a sustainable and clean environment.

After a year of voluntary gardening, cleaning and more, three Anglia In Bloom judges, Margaret Spencer, Angela Barnes and Ian Chatters were taken on a two-hour tour of Frinton starting at Railway Cottage Garden, in Station Approach.

Members of the Frinton In Bloom team outlined activities and projects they were involved with.

Pretty - Some of the scenery in Frinton (Image: Frinton In Bloom)

Areas that stood out to the judges included Gun Garden's coronation bedding and Crescent Garden's move towards sustainable planting.

They also took great notice of Railway Cottage Garden with its range of perennial planting and Spinney with its diverse planting.

Grouped into the small town category, Frinton In Bloom achieved the highest rating of gold in all three core sections of this year's competition.

Scenic - Trees lining a path (Image: Frinton In Bloom)

In the environmental responsibility section, judges noted the care taken to preserve the heritage of the town through its various conservation projects.

Judges praised the many organisations and volunteers that work together to open the historic St Mary's Church.

Commitment and dedication to various projects over decades, including partnerships with the local, district and county councils, saw the town awarded a gold award in the community participation section.

David Foster, co-ordinator of Frinton In Bloom, said: "I was honoured to be the recipient of the judges Mike Ames Award, which is given to a person who they feel has devoted time and energy to promote the aims and ambitions of In Bloom at Local, Regional and National level over a considerable period."

The results ceremony was held on September 20 at the Coneygear Centre, in Huntingdon.

Members of Frinton In Bloom look forward to next year's events and projects, motivated by the triple gold awards.

For more information, go to angliainbloom.co.uk/about.