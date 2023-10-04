According to the Gazette's 'Your Favourite Chip Shop 2023' award, Andy's Plaice, in Legerton Drive, is the very best chippy in Clacton as voted by the public.

As I approached the establishment, found in a housing estate, I was welcomed by its big 'Your Favourite Chip Shop 2023' winner's banner hung proudly above the door.

Award - Andy's Plaice and their prized banner (Image: Grace Capel)Typical of a Friday afternoon, there were plenty of customers coming in for their end of week treat.

On either side of the walls there were bright green menus displaying the wide variety of food available to order.

I opted for the classic chippy meal of cod and chips for a reasonable £8.10, whereas my companion decided on a chicken burger and chips for a fair £6.30.

We also decided to get the classic mushy peas and curry sauce side duo, costing £1.50 each.

Deal - An interesting offer up for grabs (Image: Grace Capel)There was also a tray by the counter with the sign reading 'cold fish and sausages for 50p', which seemed like a brilliant deal, however I decided it was necessary to conduct this review by ordering some hot food.

Whilst waiting for our order we decided to look around the nearby charity shop, Mencap, where we browsed for a mere few minutes before our order was ready.

After receiving our meal in a paper bag, we sat outside the front window on the pink chairs and table before devouring our delicious meals in the mid-afternoon sun.

My fish and chips meal came in biodegradable cardboard containers, whereas my companion's burger came in a polysterene box.

Classic - A picture of the meals ordered and how they are packaged (Image: Grace Capel)

When asked what the shop would do after the ban on takeaways using polysterene containers comes in to place on Sunday the shop owner explained they will switch to biodegradable containers for all their meals.

Although I ordered a medium meal, the portion was so generous I felt as if I had accidentally been given a large meal, leaving me to wonder how big the large meal actually is.

Cooked in ground nut oil, the cod was fried to perfection and the batter wasn't too greasy, it didn't even leave a mark on the paper as it so often does at chippies.

The chips were the perfect temperature with just the right amount of salt, especially great when dipped in the mushy peas and curry sauce.

Delicious - The portion of fish and chips received from Andy's Plaice (Image: Grace Capel)

The mushy peas weren't over-squashed into a gloopy puree, and instead were mashed to the perfect texture of 'just mushy enough'.

A beautiful orange colour, the curry sauce served a fruity and dark concoction of flavours that complimented the saltiness of the chips.

Despite not being by the seaside, it was a nice change to sit and watch the people walking by going about their daily business, whether that be in the Sainsbury's nearby or the hair salon next door.

After my full experience at Andy's Plaice, I am convinced that I would have also voted the chippy as one of the best fish and chip shops in Clacton.