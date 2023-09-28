Scott Russell, of Paddy & Scott’s, praised the district during his address at the launch event of the council’s Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight on Monday.

Mr Russell grew up in Jaywick and shared his inspirational global business journey and acknowledged the area as a great location to do business.

He said: “It’s really lovely to be back in Jaywick, because I had my first ever job in Jaywick in 1980.

“I’m now the head of a global coffee brand that produces enough coffee to fill 90,000 cups of coffee per day… [which] is about £70 million a year.

"And here’s the kicker, Paddy & Scott’s isn’t my first gig - it’s my fifth company I’ve built and sold four companies prior totalling a little over £50 million. So not bad for a little Jaywick kid.”

“Essex gets a bad rap - I think it’s one of the most entrepreneurial counties in the UK and a fabulous place to do business.”

Councillor Ian Henderson, portfolio holder for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, said: “Speaking from experience, sometimes you are labelled with the address you come from - and people look at the address and think there’s not much future there.

"But I’ll tell you with the right ambition everyone should have an opportunity and chance in life, and this is what we are here for - to give that support to make sure everyone can enjoy an opportunity that they may have for their future.”