A home in the area between Flatford Drive and Bluehouse Avenue was broken into and jewellery was stolen, amongst other items, last month.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We are investigating reports of a burglary at an address in Flatford Drive, Clacton.

“It was reported a property had been accessed and items of jewellery stolen, between 3pm on Friday, September 22, and 10.30am on Saturday, September 23.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police and quote incident 42/172191/23.