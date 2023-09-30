The Cats Protection charity will be hosting a fair full of all sorts of stalls on October 7.

Set to take place at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, there will be raffles, calenders, cards, tombolas, cakes, jewellery and so much more available to purchase and take part in.

All funds go towards the charity in supporting the cats and kittens in the organisation's care.

Entry is free but a donation of cat food would be appreciated.

Cats Protection charity in the Tendring district is run by a small group of volunteers who care for unwanted cats and kittens in the area.

They aim to provide new homes for the cats sent to them and also have an ongoing neutering programme to try and reduce the number of stray and feral cats in the Tendring district.

Since its beginnings in the 1920s, when cats were seen as pests and not companions, the organisation has rehomed over 2 million cats and kittens.

For more information head to: www.cats.org.uk/tendring