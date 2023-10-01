The act of artcycling is to decorate a piece of older furniture into uniquely decorated and beautiful works of practical art.

Kathy Smith, 61, has been artcycling furniture for 5 years at her studio, Eclectic Art Studio, in Old Road, Clacton.

The furniture artist decorates pieces in her own unique style, whilst also taking commissions in from the public.

Mirror - Kathy, alongside her dog, with one of the pieces she has artcycled (Image: Kathy Smith)Kathy speaks on the 'art is not just for walls' revival, pointing out there is a tradition of decorated furniture dating back to the Roman times.

She said: "The perception that art can only be displayed in a frame on the wall is a notion consistently challenged by furniture artists today.

"Furniture artists are creating bold statement pieces, as much the talking point, as any wall art in the clients home."

Elegant - Another one of Kathy's artworks (Image: Kathy Smith)Artcycling is also where art meets sustainability, as Kathy sources most of her furniture from second hand places.

Kathy said: "I source vintage furniture from many different places. Some I have bought in France, others from local house clearance shops, charity shops and Facebook Marketplace."

Bespoke - Kathy and one of her bespoke pieces (Image: Kathy Smith)Kathy started artcycling after she got the confidence to pursue her dream of becoming a professional furniture artist.

She said: "I have always loved interiors and furniture in particular but sadly I didn’t have the confidence to develop my craft and life took me in another direction."

Taking her chances, Kathy began in a small shop in Old Road, Clacton, selling furniture to the local people before expanding her business and moving to her current location.

Masterpiece - One of the artcycling artist's pieces (Image: Kathy Smith)Kathy explains she is inspired by bold colours, patterns and textures as well as art by Gustv Klimt, an Austrian symbolist painter.

She said: "These influences appear strongly in my work and equally encourage my clients to commission something a bit bolder than they might normally choose for their furniture makeover."

Eclectic Art Studio hosts regular workshops such as beginner furniture painting courses and crafting workshops, teaching attendees techniques such as stencilling and decoupage.

For more information head to: www.eclecticartstudio.co.uk