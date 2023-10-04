The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide celebrated its 51st edition on September 28.

It is a beer drinker’s guide to the very best pubs in the nation.

A total of ten pubs in the Tendring CAMRA branch area appear in the book.

This includes pubs in Harwich, Manningtree, Brightlingsea, Clacton and Great Holland.

Some examples include the Railway Tavern in Brightlingsea in its 29th appearance (more than any other pub in the district) and the community owned Ship Inn in Great Holland.

Also making an appearance is The Ship in Great Clacton, last seen in the 2017 edition.

The entries were selected by members of the Tendring CAMRA branch following a year of surveying and beer scoring.

Nik Antona, CAMRA chairman, said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”