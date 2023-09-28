Alfie Ling, 30, moved closer to his former partner in Clacton but became enraged after having his attempts to rekindle their love rejected.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard they had broken up in June 2022 after six years together but stayed in touch on a “friendly” basis until December.

When his ex-partner decided she no longer wanted to speak to Ling, from Parkeston, he began to “bombard” her with messages, continuing for four months.

Frightening - Alfie Ling stalked his ex-girlfriend in Clacton

Some of the texts read to the court by Tim Sleigh-Johnson, prosecuting, said Ling warned of doing something “seriously dangerous”, adding: “I’m going to kill us all”.

After receiving no response, the Subway worker wrote in another message: “This was your plan all along weren’t it? OMG I’m going to smash your door in tonight.”

He followed up with: “OMG I miss you so much”, before writing: “I’m going to stab your sister in her head and it’s your fault”.

Mr Sleigh-Johnson said on several occasions Ling turned up at the woman's house uninvited and he would make sure to bump into her in Clacton.

Sentenced - Ling appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court, in the magistrates' building (Image: Archant)

Ling, of Una Road, Parkeston, admitted stalking involving fear of violence between December 31 last year and April 2, and being in breach of a community order.

Suspending a 12 month prison sentence for two years, Recorder David Spens KC said: “I regard this as being a very bad case of its type.

“The relationship is over. I think that you have, by your conduct, recognised that.”

Laura Kenyon, mitigating, said Ling has got his life back on track by working at both a Subway restaurant and a caravan park.

Condition - Ling must abide by a curfew which keeps him at his Una Road home between 11pm and 5am (Image: Newsquest)

She added: “He’s had a wake-up call and he is taking control of his life.”

Mr Spens imposed a restraining order banning Ling from contacting the woman indefinitely, and ordered him to abide by a GPS monitored curfew for six months.

The defendant must undertake 120 hours of unpaid work, rehabilitation courses and will pay £650 in a fine and costs.