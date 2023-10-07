The Frinton Literary Festival will be returning for its 21st year of celebrating books and authors with a series of events in October.

Here is a list of events going on during the festival:

Spoken Word Night - October 25

Kicking off the festival with a free event, a spoken word night where local authors take to the stage and share their work will take place at Walton & Frinton Yacht Club

The evening will begin at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Crime & Wine with Mick Herron - October 26

The next event on the agenda is the traditional crime & wine evening that will take place with the famous mystery and thriller novelist, Mick Herron.

His talk will take place in the McGrigor Hall with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and include a glass of wine.

​An Evening with Arthur Parkinson - October 27

At the McGrigor Hall, an author who has featured on Garderner's World hopes to share some of his stories with his feathered friends.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £13.

Literary Lunch with Miriam Margolyes - October 28

Due to popular demand, tickets to have a two-course meal with Miriam have sold out but there is a waiting list.

Tickets are £40 and you can join the waiting list by calling: 01255 851505

Taking place at the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club at 1pm, with doors open at 12:15pm, Miriam will talk about her latest release, Oh Miriam.

For those who missed out, there will also be a chance to speak to Miriam at her book signing event at Caxton Books.

​Bestseller Workshop with Suzy K. Quinn - October 29

A workshop on how to write a bestseller will be taking place at Frinton Yacht Club led by Suzy K. Quinn, the rom-com author behind The Bad Mother series.

At 11am, join the woman who has sold over 1 million in this educational workshop.

Tickets are £15, which includes a donation to the cause's creative writing outreach programme.

​Afternoon Tea with Adele Parks MBE - October 29

Adele Parks MBE will be coming down to Frinton Golf Club ready to share her writing life, her inspiration for her thriller books One Last Secret and Just Between Us, and much more.

Tickets are £35, including a glass of prosecco, and doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start.​

For more information go to: www.frintonliteraryfestival.co.uk