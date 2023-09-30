Everyone, who “loves all things nerdy and geeky” is invited to join the club for a day of games and events, not only for teenagers.

On the day there will be Warhammer miniature painting, different trading card games, a chat with librarians about the best young/adult and fantasy literature, as well as gaming sessions.

Throughout the day there will be a quiz and other fantasy-themed activities.

The ‘Geek Culture Day’ will take place on Saturday, October 7.