Brightlingsea Library is opening its doors to all fantasy enthusiasts for the Brightlingsea under 18 Dungeons and Dragons Club’s ‘Geek Culture Day’.
Everyone, who “loves all things nerdy and geeky” is invited to join the club for a day of games and events, not only for teenagers.
On the day there will be Warhammer miniature painting, different trading card games, a chat with librarians about the best young/adult and fantasy literature, as well as gaming sessions.
Throughout the day there will be a quiz and other fantasy-themed activities.
The ‘Geek Culture Day’ will take place on Saturday, October 7.
