Despite facing many obstacles during lockdown and the enforced restrictions, The Lash Bar – Beautiful You has managed to flourish as a small business in Holland on Sea.

Since September 2019 the salon has been offering a range of beauty services like lash extensions, and brow and nail treatments.

Owner Charlie Freeman is excited to celebrate.

She said: “We’re a very fun, welcoming salon, we thrive on making clients feel comfortable with lots of laughs and they leave feeling relaxed and looking fabulous!

“I think all our clients would agree, it’s always such a great atmosphere and some of our regulars will just drop in for a coffee or glass of fizz when passing!



“I’m extremely proud of what I’ve built from scratch, it’s been a super fun ride, and I don’t want it to stop. It’s hard work, but it pays off each and every day.”

For their anniversary, the salon will hold a celebration and offer a raffle, where prizes like a professional facial can be won.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 30 in 113 Frinton Road, in Holland on Sea.