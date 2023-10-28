The property in Croft Road, Clacton, will become a small children’s home for up to three young people in care aged under 18.

Staff will remain onsite 24 hours a day, but the children would live in a “family environment.”

The owners are fully qualified social workers and have reassured neighbours they will not cause any disruption.

To date the property has been a family home, meaning this plan remains within the category C3 of dwelling houses, flats, and apartments.