A HOUSE will become a small children’s home in Clacton, Tendring Council has confirmed.
The property in Croft Road, Clacton, will become a small children’s home for up to three young people in care aged under 18.
Staff will remain onsite 24 hours a day, but the children would live in a “family environment.”
The owners are fully qualified social workers and have reassured neighbours they will not cause any disruption.
To date the property has been a family home, meaning this plan remains within the category C3 of dwelling houses, flats, and apartments.
