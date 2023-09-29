Shaun Ryder, most famous for his time as the front man of Happy Mondays and Black Grape, with anthems like Step On, Twenty Four Hour Party People, Kinky Afro and Kelly's Heroes, will be bringing his countrywide tour to Clacton.

During the show, Shaun will talk to audiences in detail about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career, and absolutely everything in between at Clacton's Princes Theatre, in Station Road.

Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of the unique rock n' roll star dubbed Britpop's answer to WB Yeats.

Having starred on more than his fair share of TV shows, including Celebrity Gogglebox, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and many more, Shaun has a whole plethora of crazy and memorable stories to share with fans.

His time on TV along with his iconic time during the halcyon age of Madchester, where he redefined the sex, drugs and rock n' roll lifestyle there will be plenty of memorable anecdotes to take away from his night of talking.

Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

His tour comes in support of his new book; Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

Shaun Ryder will be making his appearance at the Princes Theatre on April 26, 2025.

Tickets will be on sale on September 29, at 10am, with various options available.

Regular tickets will be £31, premier seating will be £51, and a pre-show meet & greet with Shaun will also be available for £81.

For more information and to book head to: www.princestheatre.co.uk/whats-on