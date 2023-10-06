Tendring Technology College, in Rochford Way, could soon be home to a floodlit 3G artificial football pitch if proposals are approved.

If given the go-ahead, fences and flood lights both 13-metres high could be installed around the complex.

The site would be permitted to operate between 8am and 10pm on weekdays and between 9am and 10pm on weekends.

Residents, however, have been left feeling disgruntled by the proposal, fearing it will result in noise and light pollution and have a negative ecological impact.

It is also feared the scheme could lead to an increase in parking congestion and traffic in Rochford Way, Heronsgate and Walton Road.

Since the plans were submitted more than 40 people have opposed the application, some of whom say not everyone was informed of the development.

Joanne Hughes said: "Originally only 11 letters were sent out but luckily, I was approached in my garden by an elderly lady who was asking my opinion.

"However, I only found out a week before the deadline for oppositions was due.

"I knew nothing of the scheme as so few of us had been sent letters and no orange notices had been displayed.

"I immediately spoke to my neighbours which has resulted in a very large number of complaints to the planning committee plus letters to the councillors."

Following a council meeting attended by a large number of residents, 100 letters were sent to homes which could be affected by the pitch.

Joanne added: "I'm not against sports facilities as they help people get fit but you can't expect old people to have a great big pitch just three to four feet away form their garden.

"A residential area is not an appropriate place to have a sports facility and they have tried to sneak it in."

You can have your say at: idox.tendringdc.gov.uk/online-applications