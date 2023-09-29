Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.
If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 29 in Essex?
A12
On the A12 Southbound, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 due to reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm until 5am.
Additionally, on the Southbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 for similar works at the same time.
Meanwhile, on the Northbound way there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads of Junction 25, also from 9pm until 5am.
Dartford Crossing
On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the West tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 5.30am.
M25
On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 29 and 27 for static TM install from 11pm until 6am.
Additionally, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 31, also on the anti-clockwise way, for CCTV works from 11pm until 6am.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 30 in Essex?
A12
On the A12 Southbound way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 26 and 25 due to reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm until 5am.
Additionally, on the Southbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 for similar works at the same time.
Meanwhile, on the Northbound way there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads of Junction 25, also from 9pm until 5am.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 8pm until 10am.
M25
On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 31 and 30 from 8pm until 10am.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, October 1 in Essex?
A12
There are no closures listed for the A12 Essex Junctions on this day.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.
M25
There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.
