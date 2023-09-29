Dorothy McLachlan was born in a small mining village in South Wales and moved to Frinton after her husband Allan retired.

She enjoyed working at the Oxfam charity shop previously located in Connaught Road and has become a huge dog enthusiast.

Her children Ann, who lives nearby in Frinton, and David, who moved to France with his wife, have always been close to her, especially after Allan died in 2006 after 64 years of marriage.

Dorothy moved into the Black Swan’s The Lodge care home in August 2021, where she enjoys listening and singing to music from different entertainers who visit the home regularly.

She is an enthusiastic participant in the home’s activities and always looks forward to having her nails painted, reflexology and armchair exercises.

Aleksandra, the care home manager said: “Dorothy is a very sociable lady, she likes chatting and loves dogs.

“I always make sure my dog always says ‘hello’ to her in the morning.

“Her daughter visits regularly with her dog and she speaks to her son in France every week.

“Her 100th birthday party was a wonderful occasion at The Lodge, shared with her family, friends and other residents.”

Dorothy coincidentally shares her birthday with two other residents, Robin and Gladys, who turned 91 and 93 respectively and were surprised with a singer, a special buffet and presents for their special day.