St Helena Hospice will host the day on Wednesday, October 4 at Units 1-4 The Atrium, Phoenix Square, Wyncolls Road, Colchester, between 10am and 6pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with staff across the organisation about roles within Radfield Home Care in support of St Helena; Total Clean; and St Helena’s lottery, retail and fundraising teams, as well as those in the support services teams.

People in nursing and clinical careers will be able to find out about working in the hospice and in the community with the Hospice in the Home team.

Paula Davies, head of people and culture at St Helena, said: “We have a range of vacancies across St Helena that we’d love to discuss with local people, in particular we’re hoping to recruit care professionals for our Radfield in support of St Helena home care service.

“We look forward to welcoming all who are interested in learning about the job opportunities we have at St Helena.

Upcoming - St Helena Hospice holding recruitment open day (Image: St Helena Hospice)

"So, please do come along and speak with our teams over refreshments to find out how your skillset could help your local hospice.”

Those interesting in attending the open day need to register interest at www.sthelena.org.uk/openday, call 01206 931 468 or email recruitment@sthelena.org.uk