As the colder autumn and winter months are approaching the resilience team at Community Voluntary Services Tendring is setting up a community coat rail in the towns.

To ensure that all those in need will be able to receive a coat, the volunteering service is asking for coats to be donated and dropped at the hubs starting Monday, October 2.

All coats and jackets need to be clean and in good condition.

The hubs are located at the Imperial House, 20-22 Rosemary Road in Clacton and 276 High Street in Dovercourt.