Denis Barry-Smith, 72, has taken on the Cancer Research UK September challenge to walk 30 miles.

He decided to join the challenge after his wife Rose had died earlier this year in April following Melanoma cancer.

Prior to her passing, Mr Barry-Smith had started to raise money for Rose's treatment.

He said:" I set up to raise funding for cancer treatment on the continent which wasn’t available on the NHS as she was suffering from an untreatable cancer.

"The GoFundMe fundraiser raised £1,000 in donations but Rose passed away and as the money wasn’t used to fund her treatment and with the consent of the donors the £1,000 was donated to St Helena Hospice.

"Now I would like to raise some funding for Cancer Research as this is sorely needed."

Mr Barry-Smith is accompanied by his 15-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Penny, who helps him to complete a mile a day while both enjoy their time together in the outdoors.

He already managed to achieve his original goal and raised £300, encouraging him to set his target to £400.

More than 12,000 people joined the campaign and raised more than half a million pounds so far.