The Princes Theatre is opening its doors for two days of festive shopping in the holiday spirit.

More than 80 traders will put their products on display for everyone to get their Christmas shopping done early.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure and public realm at Tendring Council, which runs the Princes Theatre, said: “We’re excited to be hosting this Christmas Market, with stallholders selling gifts for the entire family, and get people into the spirit of Christmas.

“In particular it will be a great opportunity for people to meet the cast of this year’s pantomime at the Princes Theatre, Aladdin, as they perform on stage – and we hope people will engage with the actors in traditional panto fashion.”

Organiser Michelle Allright added: “It's really important to the community because a lot of the businesses and suppliers are all local.

“I'm full already and I still have people trying to sign up now for stalls. Both events are full, and we've even got next year's day.”

The Christmas market will be open on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19 at the Princes Theatre.