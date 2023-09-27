Shaun Kinghorn, 35, of Pallister Road, was arrested as part of an investigation into multiple shoplifting offences which occurred between August 14 and September 25 across Clacton.

Following a police investigation, he has since been charged with 23 counts of theft from a shop and will next appear at Southend Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 28.

Chief Inspe Ella Latham, district commander for Tendring said: “Shoplifting offences have a detrimental impact on local businesses.

“Investigating shoplifting offences is of high importance to Essex Police and last week, we arrested 29 people on suspicion of shoplifting offences.

“Our Business Crime Team, work alongside our town teams and are dedicated to supporting businesses and advising them how to prevent shoplifting in their stores.”