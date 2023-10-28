Lifehouse Spa and Hotel is located on Frinton Road, Thorpe-Le-Soken.

Spa booking service Spabreaks.com has ranked the top five spas where parents can relax now children have returned to school.

Lifehouse claimed third place in the ranking, just behind Rena Spa at Leonardo Royal Tower Bridge Hotel and The Spa at the Beaumont, both in London.

In its reasoning, the ranking stated Lifehouse offer a spa day package which includes £20 allowance towards lunch in the restaurant.

As well as this, full use of spa facilities between 9am and 6pm.

Abi Selby, founder of Spabreaks.com, said: "When prioritising your children, parents often forget the importance of taking time to look after themselves.

"And whilst this seems a distant dream to have time to yourself to relax and unwind, there really are lots of ways that you can do this.

"We try to provide spa experiences to suit everyone’s lifestyle.

"And so, if you haven’t got much time between the school run or you’ve got a couple of hours to spare one evening then we’ve got a spa break for you.”