They can be the warm heart of a community, keeping glasses and stomachs full, and promote connection and collaboration within a village.

They can also be incredibly profitable.

Now, with these 24 excellent pubs in Essex’s finest towns and villages looking for landlords, it might be the perfect time to open the wholesome business you’ve always dreamed of.

Read through this list of opulent opportunities and decide which pub could be yours.

Cow & Telescope

Address: Southchurch Road, Southend, SS1 2NL

Ingoing cost: £8,000

Rent: £28,000

Type: Lease

Private accommodation: Two bedrooms.

Details: This quaint pub features a beer garden, as well as a restaurant and dining space. Only a few minutes’ walk from both train stations and with ample public car parking nearby, the Cow & Telescope holds a prominent position in the centre of Southend, and is newly refurbished to attract locals and visitors alike.

George

Address: Newland Street, Witham, CM8 2AQ

Ingoing cost: £14,000

Rent: TBC

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Five bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, a lounge, and an office.

Details: Of the two entrances, the side entrance currently leads to a pool area and front bar, darts area, and casual seating. The main entrance—which has disabled-friendly access—leads to the main bar. To the rear side of the pub is an elevated area which is fantastic for functions, an additional pool table, and darts. Outside, there is a partially covered and enclosed decking area. While there isn’t a pub car park, there is nearby on-street parking and a substantial car park nearby.

Chapel Inn

Address: Market Hill, Coggeshall, Colchester, CO6 1TS

Ingoing cost: £25,590

Rent: £50,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Four bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

Details: Surrounded by shops, food, and retail outlets, this pub benefits from being one of five pubs found in an area of around 3,000 adults. Internally, this property features a separate restaurant dining area and a bar with 70 covers; externally, there is a courtyard area with bench seating with 50 covers, and a car park.

The Fox

Address: Heath Road, Orsett, Grays, RM16 3AP

Ingoing cost: £14,750

Rent: £38,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: two large double bedrooms, a lounge, a bathroom, and its own private garden.

Details: The Fox is a semi-rural, detached community pub in Orsett, a village in the Thurrock district hisorically known for its agricultural community. The property is within walking distance for locals and a short drive from neighbouring villages, with the well known local cricket club and two football clubs benficial to trade. The interior boasts two fireplaces at each end of the bar, along with plenty of space for regular quizzes and live music. The well kept expansive garden to the rear, accessible from the car park, holds monthly farmers’ markets and has a dedicated BBQ area.

The Crown

Address: Romeland, Waltham Abbey, EN9 1QZ

Ingoing cost: £5,000

Rent: £25,000

Type: TAW/ Tenancy

Private accommodation: three double bedrooms, a bathroom, separate WC, and domestic kitchne, all newly decorated.

Details: Situated in the town centre of popular market town Waltham Abbey, The Crown is located in Epping Forest, a short distance form Cheshunt (3 miles), Enfield (5 miles), and Central London (15 miles). The trading areas, in good condition and decorated in traditional public house style, has 38 overs in the central trading area; 10 covers in a sofa seating area; and a further 28 covers in the external trade area with benched seating. There is a beer garden to the rear and side of the pub with more bench seating.

Railway Hotel

Address: Clifftown Road, Southend, SS1 1AJ

Ingoing cost: £93,130

Rent: £54,522

Type: Lease

Private accommodation: one bedroom self-contained flat with a kitchen and bathroom. On the same floor, there are a further three rooms that can be used as living room/ bedroom/ or staff rooms.

Details: Next to the busy railway station in the centre of Southend, the pub will be undergoing refurbishment which will cover the interior and exterior of the pub. The investment will allow for an all-new bar, new seating, a kitchen, and ‘instagrammable’ features such as a piano hanging from the ceiling. There will also be a new stage area for live music.

Swan

Address: Broadway, Wickford, SS11 7AD

Ingoing cost: £20,000

Rent: TBC

Type: Lease/ Tenancy

Private accommodation: four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room

Details: En route between the train station and a large housing estate, Wickford is growing from a rural town to an appealing option for commuters. The central bar serves two distinct trading areas, with customer toilets at either end of the pub. There is also a large function room, which needs the addition of a fire escape before use. To the rear is a courtyard garden and car park.

Three Bottles

Address: Leather Lane, Great Yeldham, Halstead, CO9 4HY

Ingoing cost: £15,000

Rent: TBC

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Two bedrooms above the pub with a bathroom and kitchen. This area will be refurbished prior to occuptation by a new tenant.

Details: Through the front door by the main bar customers come to the main server, a fantastic fire, and a working wood burner. To the left is a separate room that overlooks the sunny patio garden; to the right is a pool room area which has a separate bar servery and can be used for small functions. Situated close to Colne Valley railway and Hedingham Castle, the Three Bottles is well placed to be the heart of the community.

Foxhound

Address: High Road, Orsett, Grays, RM16 3ER

Ingoing cost: £19,500

Rent: £42,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Large two-bedroom accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, and office.

Details: A two-bar operation serviced from a one-bar servery with traditional interior, the pub benefits frm a separete dining area which can be used for private hire, events, and functions. A well-equipped trade kitchen offers the opportunity to deliver a strong focus on food. The enclosed rear garden is laid with loose seating and benches, perfect for the warmer months.

Knight Of Aveley

Address: Darenth Lane, South Ockendon, RM15 5LN

Ingoing cost: £18,350

Rent: £10,500

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Four bedrooms, a lounge, and a kitchen.

Details: The pub recently received a complete internal refurbishment, leaving it traditionally decorated and in immaculate condition. Throughout, the pub can hold up to 150 covers and boasts a function room, allowing the opportunity to host events in this dedicated space. There are two raised areas either side of the bar, one holding a pool table and the other providing seating. There is also a beer garden that would benefit from outside seating.

Kings Arms

Address: Main Road, Frating, Colchester, CO7 7DJ

Ingoing cost: £13,250

Rent: £21,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Three bedrooms, a storage room, a lounge, and a bathroom.

Details: Offering regular live music and traditional pub food, the main bar has an open plan and a homely feel. The large dining room seats 36 covers and is accessible through the main bar, set in a contemporary bistro style. The 50-cover function room is perfect for weddings, parties, or corporate events. There’s also a spacious beer garden to the right-hand side of the property.

Bell

Address: Main Road, Rettendon Common, Chelmsford, CM3 8DY

Ingoing cost: £17,000

Rent: £27,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Two bedrooms.

Details: This charming 18th-century pub is set 10 miles south of Chelmsford and is close to Southend-On-Sea. With a warm and inviting atmosphere, the pub benefits from ample parking, a separate bar and restaurant, a function room, and excellent external space.

Fox & Hounds

Address: High Steet, Clavering, Saffron Walden, CB11 4QR

Ingoing cost: £16,000

Rent: £29,500

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Three bedrooms (one with an en-suite), bathroom, small private garden. There is also a separate chalet with two self-contained one-bedroom cottages, suitable for staff members such as chefs.

Details: Named in the Good Beer Guide, this pub has undergone a full refurbishment and enjoys a prominent position in the heart of Clavering close to Simon’s Wood, several fishing lakes, and Stanstead Airport. The central bar servery, which is open plan, holds 50 covers and offers an all-around vision and ease of service to all areas of the pub. The beautiful beer garden to the rear of the property features a patio area perfect for summer evenings. There is also a large car park which can accommodate at least 20 cars.

Three Jays

Address: Marlowe Road, Jaywick, Clacton On Sea, CO15 2PJ

Ingoing cost: £14,000

Rent: £32,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Three double bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen and a bathroom.

Details: The Three Jays is a bustling community pub surrounded by residential housing, situated on a prominent corner location with transport links. The main bar has been retiled and features two raised carpeted areas with bench seating, allowign customers to choose quieter areas or be amongst the crowd. One end of the bar holds a pool table, and the pub hosts live entertainment and Sky/BT sports regularly. There is also a restaurant area which can be used for events and parties. The large fully enclosed patio area to the front of the pub features a BBQ and picnic bench-style seating, as well as another beer garden to the left.

Chequers

Address: The Street, Great Tey, CO6 1JS

Ingoing cost: £11,000

Rent: £22,250

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Two double bedrooms, a lounge, and a bathroom.

Details: Surrounded by countryside and a thriving community consisting of a church and primary school, the Chequers is a central part of the village. There are two bar trading areas as well as a forty cover restaurant/ dining room, and a trade kitchen. There are pool and darts on offer, and space to enjoy a quieter drink by the open fire in the lounge. The patio seating to the front can hold up to 50 customers, and the large car park is adjacent to a lovely sheltered beer garden.

Anchor

Address: High Street, Rowhedge Quay, Rowhedge, Colchester, CO5 7ES

Ingoing cost: £34,000

Rent: TBC

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Two doubles and one single bedroom, a lounge, a simple kitchenette, a bathroom, and a private balcony overlooking the river.

Details: Seated on the banks fo the River Colne, this pub boasts private patron moorings for those travelling via river, as well as a glorious riverside terrace for around 50 covers. The internal drinking and dining area is accompanied by an informal restaurant and conservatory dining space for around 50/ 60 covers. Surrounded by a thriving rural village, and numerous woodland and riverside walks, the Anchor is a well-established riverside pub.

Crown

Address: High Street, Thorpe le Soken, Clacton On Sea, CO16 0DY

Ingoing cost: £13,750

Rent: £24,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Three bedrooms.

Details: Situated on a busy main road en route from the A12 to the coast of Walton on the Naze and Frinton-On-Sea, the pub is ideally located to serve a wide demographic of locals and passing trade. There is a 40-cover restaurant, a public bar, and a cosy lounge area. Externally, the large L-shaped garden boasts a patio area and children’s climbing frame.

Half Butt Inn

Address: Nayland Road, Great Horkesley, Colchcester, CO6 4ET

Ingoing cost: £11,500

Rent: £18,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Two double bedrooms, a large lounge, and a family bathroom. There is also an office space immediately off the bar.

Details: This bright and airy property retains much of its traditional charming features, such as brick fireplaces and exposed beams. The area to the right of the bar has a darts board, a wall-mounted television, and is popular for relacing with drinks with space for around 30 customers. To the left of the bar is a games area with a pool table and gaming machines. A formal, spacious restaurant laid out for formal dining and holding 50 covers is to the rear, with lovely views onto the garden with an impressive child’s play area.

New Courthouse

Address: King Street, Stanford-Le-Hope, SS17 0HJ

Ingoing cost: £12,750

Rent: £17,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Four bedrooms, a lounge, bathroom, kitchen, and an office.

Details: This spacious pub features two separate trading areas, each with its own bar and split into defined drinking and dining spaces. The central bar servery accomodates those vising for a relaxed drink, as well as to play pool or darts. A snug area to the right leads through to the 50-cover restaurant, which can also double up as a function room, perfect for private parties and entertainment events. There is also a patio garden with 24 covers, a beer garden, a large car park, and an enclosed lawn with a children’s play area.

Lock & Barrel

Address: Connaught Avenue, Frinton on Sea, CO13 9PR

Ingoing cost: £5,000

Rent: TBC

Type: TAW/ Tenancy

Private accommodation: First floor: private entrance, includes a kitchen/ dining room, lounge, three double bedrooms, one single room, a bathroom, and a toilet. Second floor: staff accommodation, including two double bedrooms, two single rooms, a store room, bathroom, and toilet.

Details: A stone’s throw from the main beachfront, this is the first and only pub to open in the exclusive seaside resort town. The large open plan trade area holds 90 covers, with storge rooms, an office, and a sizeable celler equipped with a lift located on the frst floor. To the rear are two courtyard-style garden areas with bench seating for 60 covers.

Red Lion

Address: The Street, Kirby-le-Soken, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 0EF

Ingoing cost: £21,750

Rent: £43,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Three bedrooms.

Details: Based in a traditional English village opposite St. Michael’s Church, and close to multiple popular seaside towns, this pub benefits from passing trade from holidaymakers and tourists, as well as good support from the locals. Comprising of two bars, a restaurant, and a large beer garden, the pub holds plenty of space and character. The well-equipped trade kitchen can confidently support food offers.

Switch

Address: Queens Street, Southend-on-Sea, SS1 1LT

Ingoing cost: £9,417

Rent: £23,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Two flats with two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, and bathroom, as well as a first floor office with CCTV.

Details: Located just off Southend-on-Sea’s High Street, near the central station and close to Southend University, the pub benefits from being surrounded by shops, food and retail outets, and mixed housing. Internally the pub has a main trading area with a bar, smartdispense, catering kitchen, and pub games; there’s also a beer garden and restaurant/ dining.

Beehive

Address: Barrack Lane, Great Waltham, Chelmsford, CM3 1ES

Ingoing cost: £10,000

Rent: £12,000

Type: Tenancy

Private accommodation: Two double bedrooms, and a lounge, kitchen, and bathroom.

Details: The pub is in a central position in the charming village, opposite a church, next to the local vilage post office shop, and surrounded by a coffee shop, pizza place, and the rich history of Great Waltham. Consisting of two cosy bars—one used as a restaurant area and the other for drinking—there is a pool table, toilets, and open fires at both ends of the space. The large and inviting garden to the rear is well-maintained and perfect for functions in the summer.