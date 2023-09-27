The consultation process is organised by Latimer, the master developer for a new Garden Community.

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, is bringing forward plans for the new Garden Community located to the east of Colchester.

It will provide new job opportunities and around 7,500 new homes, including affordable homes, primary and secondary schools, a new country park, neighbourhood centres with dedicated employment, innovation and education spaces as well as new healthcare, retail, leisure and community facilities.

Latimer's initial public consultation process will be conducted over a two-week period starting this week.

It will include a 'roadshow' of drop-in and pop-up events at venues in locations within and around the Garden Community including Crockleford Heath, Elmstead Market, Wivenhoe, Ardleigh, Greenstead, Colchester City Centre and the University of Essex; as well as online 'webinar' events; and a consultation website with information and opportunities to feedback at www.latimer.community.

Latimer will hold two further public consultation phases as the plans evolve and respond to community feedback ahead of submission of a planning application targeted for summer 2024.

The formal public consultation ispart of a much broader approach to community engagement on the Garden Community plans, which includes an active youth engagement programme, Latimer presence at a wide range of community events, and regular interactions with community groups and elected representatives.

Latimer is working with local voluntary sector organisations CVS Tendring and Community 360 to deliver their community engagement programme.

Full details of Latimer’s community engagement programme for the Garden Community can be found in the ‘Community Engagement Prospectus’, which can be downloaded here.

Russ Edwards, Project Director for Latimer said, "The Garden Community will transform this part of north Essex, providing new homes, wide-ranging infrastructure, employment opportunities and extensive green open spaces.

"That is why it is so important to us to work with local people and ensure they have a meaningful say in shaping its design.

"Our formal consultation process builds on the wide range of community engagement work we are already conducting.

"We are drawing on the support of local voluntary sector organisations to help us reach a wide audience in Tendring district and Colchester through their extensive local knowledge and networks.

The consultation events will take place at the following times: 28/09/2023 – Elmstead Community Centre (CO7 7ET) – 09:30-13:00; 28/09/2023 – Elmstead Community Centre (CO7 7ET) – 14:00-18:30; 30/09/2023 – Blenheim Garden Centre (CO7 7SF) – 10:00-14:00; 02/10/2023 – Greenstead Community Centre (CO4 3QE) – 09:30-12:00; 02/10/2023 – St Mary’s Church, Wivenhoe (CO7 9BD) – 15:00-19:00; 03/10/2023 – One Colchester Hub (CO1 1LH) – 15:00-19:00; 05/10/2023 – Greenstead Community Centre (CO4 3QE) – 14:00-18:00; 06/10/2023 – Ardleigh Village Hall (CO7 7RS) – 16:30-20:30; 07/10/2023 – Firstsite Colchester (CO1 1JH) – 13:00-16:00.