Christopher Burke, 39, admitted five counts of theft from a shop over a period of ten days while being out of prison on licence.

In the BP garage shop, West Street, Westcliff, Burke walked out of the store with a bag full of chocolate and tea without paying.

Within ten minutes of being called to the shop, Southend officers arrested the man.

After his arrest, staff at the shop told officers Burke had stolen previously on September 11, 13 and 15.

Burke has been jailed for eight weeks and issued a criminal behaviour order, banning him from four shops in Southend and Westcliff for three years.

Further investigations showed that Burke had also stolen from The Range in Short Street, Southend, on September 11, however, security guards managed to recover the goods and Burke was banned from the store.

Altogether, the value of the items stolen amounted to £468 and he was ordered to pay £415 in compensation.

Burke is now prohibited from entering the two stores, as well as the Co-op Food Store in Rochford Road, Southend, and Lothian Meats in North Road, Westcliff.

PC Alex Plakhtienko, from Essex Police's Business Crime Team, said: “Burke has a history of offending and that is why he has been banned from four shops in the district, rather than just the two he was convicted for stealing from this time.

“His abuse towards shop staff has had a serious impact on them and the customers in the stores he has targeted.

“We want retail staff to feel safe in their working environment and so we use criminal behaviour orders as a means of achieving this.

“Through our open for business, closed for crime campaign, we encourage any member of retail staff to report abuse, harassment and thefts from their stores to us so we can investigate. They can do this online or by ringing 101.

“We are also connected to many stores in our cities and towns through the TownLink radio system, which can be used to alert us quickly in an emergency.”