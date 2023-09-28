VOLUNTEERS from a litter-picking group took to the beaches of north Essex as a part of a nationwide drive to clean-up the coastline.
The Frinton Frombles, formed to wage war in the battle against litter in Frinton, joined the Great British Beach Clean last week.
Run by the Marine Conservation Society, volunteers from all over the UK joined in with the annual event.
Data collected from its previous events have had huge impacts on the ocean, including the introduction of the plastic bag charge and the banning of microplastics in personal care products.
With an early start at 10am, the Frombles were joined by other local litter-picking groups, such as the Walton Wallys, to tackle over 20 miles of coastline.
The Frombles walked along the Frinton coastline filling bags with recyclable items, using equipment donated by BeachClean.
They collected rubbish from the Greensward, the promenade, the beach and its surrounding areas and volunteers gathered a whopping 12 bags full of litter between them.
For more information, go to mcsuk.org.
