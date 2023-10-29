Frinton Cricket Club paid a last tribute to Angela Armstrong at the Sacred Heart Church in Connaught Avenue on Thursday 21 September.

More than 40 mourners waited outside the church as the club said goodbye for the last time to one of its most cherished volunteers.

England’s Ben Foakes, who represents Surrey and had previously played for Essex, led the cricketers.

He was joined by other big names in cricket, including West India players Shayne Moseley, Allison Johnson and Ottis Gibson, alongside New Zealand players Matt Henry and Adam Milne, who paid their last respects.

Angela had died in August after battling breast cancer and her loss was mourned by people from all over the world, who had seen her dedication in supporting the cricket club.

Her widower Chris was joined by Scott Kinder and Raphale Reddy from Barbados when he opened the new outdoor bar at the club, which has been named in her honour.

Angela was a tireless supporter of the club and spent her days volunteering. She helped prepare the matchday food at the club, accommodated overseas players and helped run the bar at the Ashlyn’s Road clubhouse as a few tasks she took on to give back to the club.

The mourners wore pink on the day, the symbolic colour for the fight against breast cancer and Breast Cancer UK was able to raise more than £1,000.