Saffron, in Ravensdale, Great Clacton, has been shortlisted for the Asian Curry Awards 2023, along with 200 other eateries based in the UK.

Sponsored by JustEat, online votes from members of the public will determine who the eventual finalists will be.

The finalists will then be assessed by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation, who will determine category winners based on their years of experience in the field.

Wow - Keir Starmer with the restaurant's owner Ismail Ami (Image: Saffron)

Yawar Khan, the Asian Catering Federation's chairman, said: “We’re seeing some remarkable innovation by pioneering restaurateurs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences.

"Afternoon chai, weekend brunch, more use of quality local produce – especially seafood and game, are now being widely served.”

Opened in 2001, Saffron offers a wide array of flavour-filled and colourful dishes for all types of spice tolerances.

The restaurant provides dishes from the milder Tikka curry to the spicier Phal and Vindaloo meals, with everything in between on offer too.

Star - Westlife's Kian Egan with the restaurant owners Ismail and Hobib Ali (Image: Saffron)

Both celebrities and politicians alike have eaten in Saffron, stamping it as one of Clacton's most popular Indian restaurant and takeaways.

Labour politician Keir Starmer went to the restaurant last year, much to the delight of restaurant owner Ismail Ali.

A few years prior to this, Westlife's Kian Egan also dined out at Saffron and was more than happy to stop for a photo.

To cast your vote head to: www.asiancurryawards.com/2023shortlist/