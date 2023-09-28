The Clacton Musical Theatre Society Youth Performer is hosting auditions for its school edition of the cult show.

A spokesman said: "Established in 2011, we have made it our aim to put on various productions to help develop budding theatre enthusiast's skills and we believe that Les Miserables is the perfect challenge for any young person looking to get on stage.

"This is a production we are so excited about and we hope we can recruit as many children as we can to take part in this timeless production."

Children between the ages of seven and 18 can join the pre-trial on November 17 and 24 between 6.30am and 9pm.

The auditions will be held on November 26 between 10am and 4am at the society’s headquarters at 14 Brunel Road in Clacton.

Anyone interested in auditioning can contact Gabrielle Tyler via cmtsyouthperformers@gmail.com

The Clacton Musical Theatre Society has performed popular shows such as High School Musical and 100 Years Of Disney with its youth performers and is looking forward to presenting the beloved masterpiece on their stage.

Les Misérables will be staged on April 5 and 6 next year.