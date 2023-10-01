The Tendring-based charity Lads Need Dads is supporting young men to help with potential and existing problems where boys are missing a father figure in their lives.

The Clacton Choral Society raised funds for the charity at its concerts, handing over a £1,000 cheque.

Lads Need Dads offers mentoring programmes, practical life skill training and activities for boys aged 11 to 15.

Founder Sonia Shaljean was thrilled and taken aback by the generosity of the group's donation to their work.

“When we received a call from the Vice Chair Penny Price, to say Clacton Choral Society had selected Lads Need Dads to give a donation to, I was really touched.

"There are numerous good causes in the area they could have chosen but they decided to choose Lads Need Dads," she said.

Chairman of the society, Barry Shandley, had the honour of handing over the cheque.

He relates to the organisation personally, as he had lost his father in 1941 during the war, and knew what it felt like to grow up without a father.

"The donation will go towards helping fund a new project called ‘Lad Pods’, an early intervention emotional mental health and wellbeing group which teaches boys emotional literacy, which we have just started trialling at Clacton Coastal Academy with a group of year 7 boys.

"It is fitting that we earmark the donation for a service for local boys as the Choral Society is Clacton-based.”