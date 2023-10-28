A Christmas nostalgia show is coming to Clacton for a festive performance.
Cabaret artist and entertainer Neil Sands and his West End cast will return to the Princes Theatre with a new production of their hit show and a heart-warming afternoon to get into the festive spirit.
Over 60 of everyone’s all-time favourite holiday songs and carols will invite the audience to sing along while enjoying the festive setting of a pre-Christmas treat.
Christmas Memories will be staged on November 2 at 2 pm.
Tickets can be purchased online via the Princes Theatre’s website.
