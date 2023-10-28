The Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society is presenting ‘Frankenstein’ between November 16 and 18 at the West Cliff Theatre in Clacton.

Unfortunately, their usual photographer is unavailable, and the group is looking for a passionate photographer to capture the final dress rehearsal.

Volunteers are also welcome to join the tech crew as part of the sound and stage management to support the group during their plays.

Anyone interested can contact the society via their website.

Tickets for ‘Frankenstein’ can be purchased online in advance.