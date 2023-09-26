Emergency services were called to Jaywick beach this morning after a body was discovered in the sand.
Police and ambulance attended the scene after concerns for the welfare of a woman were raised at 7.20 am this morning.
Despite the quick arrival of the teams and the efforts of the medics, Essex Police has confirmed the woman had died.
Her death is being treated as unexpected and the circumstances around it will be the subject of an investigation.
Emergency services will be present in the area throughout the morning and into the afternoon in the area.
