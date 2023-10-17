St Andrew's C of E Primary School, in Clacton Road, Weeley, was awarded the Best Project Award from Anglia in Bloom.

First opened by pupils and parents in April, the project was designed to educate pupils on sustainable and healthy living.

The Anglia in Bloom Awards celebrates the visual improvement and appeal of the surroundings of Essex and five other eastern counties.

Sustainable - The work done by pupils and parents (Image: Diane Fawcett)

Diane Fawcett, headteacher, said: “Thank you to Anglia in Bloom for selecting us for the Best Project Award. We are incredibly proud to have received this recognition.

“The allotment has provided cooking opportunities, not only for our school kitchen, but for our teatime club who have made fruit salad, crumble and vegetable muffins. The allotment has everything from sweetcorn, runner beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, marrows, pumpkins and chillies.

“The children are learning about seasonality, sustainable produce, and how to harvest it, as well as the importance of the ecosystem in the allotment. They even have a wormery and butterfly feeding station."

Greenery - Sustainable project (Image: Diane Fawcett)

She added: “In addition to the education of the children, getting out in the fresh air and seeing the allotment grow and flourish has enhanced the mental health and wellbeing of those involved. It has even generated money for the school through the sale of some of the vegetables.

“We are hugely proud of the team of volunteers and local businesses who helped construct the allotment, as well as our amazing gardening club who have nurtured it into a highly productive garden.”