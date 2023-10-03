The irrepressible actress, Miriam Margolyes, will be hosting two events in Frinton on October 28 in partnership with the Frinton Literary Festival.

As a part of the festival, Miriam will be hosting an author talk at the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club along with a personal two-course meal with either tea or coffee.

The event will kick off at 1pm but ticket holders are asked to arrive at 12.15pm.

Unfortunately, tickets are now sold out but, due to the popular demand, Miriam will also be making an appearance at Caxton Books, in Connaught Avenue, with a traditional book signing event for all members of the public for free.

Location - Caxton Books, where Miriam will be signing books (Image: Google)

Those interested in attending are invited to either bring their own book for Miriam to sign, or to buy her newest memoir on the day.

A spokesman for Frinton Literary Festival Committee said: "We have been thrilled for over two decades to bring to some of the very best writers to Frinton’s unique seaside setting to celebrate books, reading and great writing.

"The Frinton Literary Festival Committee are delighted that Miriam - and our other great authors - have chosen to support our festival, and will be providing some unforgettable stories for the audience."

Miriam is a British-Australian actress who has starred in a variety of films and TV series ranging from the world-famous Harry Potter film series, where she played Professor Sprout, to appearing in various episodes of the iconic Blackadder.

As quite a controversial figure, she is believed to have even been one of the first people to ever say the f-word on British television, when she was representing Newnham College on the first series of University Challenge.

Although the event is now sold out, there is still a chance to meet Miriam herself at Caxton Books.

You can also be considered for the waiting list for her author talk by calling Caxton Books on 01255 851505.

For more info head to: www.frintonliteraryfestival.co.uk.