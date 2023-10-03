The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands) is inviting residents on their “Starlight Walk” in Clacton.

Attendees will receive two lanterns and two tealight candles in remembrance of the babies lost and to show support for those who have been affected by it.

The walk will start at the Memorial Gardens along the seafront to Holland on Sea and return to the starting point.

After the walk, the charity is hosting a small gathering at Clacton’s Bowling Club.

Anyone interested can register online for Saturday, November 25.