The man, aged in his 70s, died following an incident at the beach, near The Esplanade, shortly after 11.10am on Sunday.

Emergency services, including the HM Coastguard, the air ambulance, Essex Police and the RNLI were called to reports of an incident involved a kite surfer and a number of others.

Authorities have confirmed the man was declared dead at the beach at around 12.50pm.

One witness told the Gazette said he had called the emergency services after seeing a windsurfer get into difficulty and dragged through the water.

The RNLI said it deployed Clacton lifeboat station’s Atlantic 85 David Porter MPS inshore lifeboat, while the Coastguard Rescue Teams from Walton and West Mersea attended along with the rescue helicopter.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, three ambulance officer vehicles and the MAGPAS air ambulance were called to the promenade in Frinton on Sunday following reports of a man in difficulties in the water.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews and Coastguard colleagues, the patient died at the scene.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called by ambulance service colleagues shortly before 12.50pm on Sunday following concern for the welfare of a man at The Esplanade.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man 70s died at the scene.”

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said the thoughts of the people of the town were with the victim and his family.

He said: “I was very sad to hear about what happened on the beach.

“People come to Frinton to enjoy our beautiful beach and its peace and tranquility and it's just awful that something like this happened here.

“We don’t exactly know what happened at this stage, but my thoughts - and that of the whole town - are with the man’s family and friends.

“It must have been terribly shocking for all those involved.

“I’m sure the emergency services did everything they could to save his life.”