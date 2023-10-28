Daniel West, 43, is a trustee for Sonny’s Army, a small charity, and has seen the impact of the work of the charity.

He said: “I've wanted to do it for a while, I've seen firsthand how much Sonny's Army can help people in and out of the hospital and raise money for a charity that would benefit helping others in need.”

Mr West will start his journey at Clacton Pier and make his way to the Great Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth.

The 90-mile ride will take an estimated eight hours, and he will use an app to track his ride.

So far, Mr West has managed to raise £200 out of his goal of £250 via his JustGiving page.

Sonny’s Army was founded by two young girls, whose brother and nephew Sonny-Lee suffered from a congenital heart disease, causing him to spend most of his life in hospital.

Seeing their relatives spending a great deal of time in the hospital, Bobby-Jean and Destiny started their charitable work to support families in similar situations.

Mr West will do his charity tide on Saturday, September 30.