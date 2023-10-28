A cycling enthusiast is raising funds for a charity supporting families with children in hospital.
Daniel West, 43, is a trustee for Sonny’s Army, a small charity, and has seen the impact of the work of the charity.
He said: “I've wanted to do it for a while, I've seen firsthand how much Sonny's Army can help people in and out of the hospital and raise money for a charity that would benefit helping others in need.”
Mr West will start his journey at Clacton Pier and make his way to the Great Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth.
The 90-mile ride will take an estimated eight hours, and he will use an app to track his ride.
So far, Mr West has managed to raise £200 out of his goal of £250 via his JustGiving page.
Sonny’s Army was founded by two young girls, whose brother and nephew Sonny-Lee suffered from a congenital heart disease, causing him to spend most of his life in hospital.
Seeing their relatives spending a great deal of time in the hospital, Bobby-Jean and Destiny started their charitable work to support families in similar situations.
Mr West will do his charity tide on Saturday, September 30.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here