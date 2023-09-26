The popular indoor market, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, closed in August last year after more than 40 years following the retirement of owners Lesley and Martin Croxford.

A statement by ARCHPL planning, on behalf of applicant Guvenc Cocelli, said the plans would improve the derelict site in front of the existing covered market building.

“The proposal seeks planning permission for a new build warehouse/cash and carry,” it said.

“The scheme offers Clacton an opportunity to significantly improve a derelict urban town centre site.

“The proposal shop unit will promote and establish an active street shopping frontage where once there was none.

“This in turn will contribute to local employment and long-term economic prosperity and add to the vitality and viability of the local shopping centre.”

It said the proposed 184sq metre building will be have similar characteristics, in terms of the roof, of the large two-storey covered market building.

“The comparison will end there however with the proposed walls of the building to be finished off in antique white render with powder coated aluminium fenestration to be finished in anthracite grey,” it added.

“The proposed building will match the existing shopping frontage which predominantly consist of white facades.”

The covered market is based at what was originally Clacton Dairies’ milk bottling plant.

Mr and Mrs Croxford transformed the derelict building into a market and opened for the first time in 1982.

Over the years it has helped numerous start-up businesses and is currently home to the wool stall, alongside a café, vaping cabin, jewellers, darts supplies, furniture, pet supplies, books and antiques.

A decision on the new plans is expected to be made by Tendring Council by November 14.