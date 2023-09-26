The owner had been walking in an alleyway near Gilders Way and Hampstead Avenue when she claims a man jumped out of a bush.

Her dog, a Belgian Malimois called Bear, came straight to her aid placing itself between the owner and the man.

The woman believes dog training which Bear was taught prevented the incident from getting worse.

She said: "A grown man jumped out of a bush towards me and the dog went straight into what she had been taught during her training sessions.

"She placed herself in front of me with her back legs on top of my feet while growling and barking towards the bloke.

"He stepped back and his his face away from me and as soon as I told Bear to stop she turned around and carried walking like normal.

"She was just doing her job."

Hero - Bear sat on a field (Image: N/A)

The Belgian Malimois learnt this protective behaviour at Guardian's K9 Training Centre in Ipswich.

Darren Debenham, owner and founder of Guardian's K9 Training Centre, said: “Protection dogs are safer than a domestic dogs as they are taught discipline and taught to act on command, so you have full control.

“We teach controlled aggression, where dogs bark and bark to keep others away,

“A dog with an owner that has full control over it scares others more than a solely aggressive dog.

“She was about to get mugged by her dog helped her out and stopped the situation.”

The centre offers training for dog owners who want to keep both their dogs and themselves safe with protection training, recall training and much more.

Bear's owner said: "She definitely has a more disciplined attitude in her character now, she's much calmer than before.

"I'm convinced that the way the man jumped out at me he would've tried to take my phone or something had I not had the dog."

The owner did not contact the police.

For more info go to: www.guardiansk9trainingcentre.co.uk