It is understood the incident involved a kite surfer and a number of others.

Authorities have confirmed a man in his 70s was declared dead at the scene on Sunday, September 24 around 12.50pm.

One witness said he had called the emergency services after seeing a windsurfer get into difficulty and dragged through the water.

Emergency services were called, including two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, three ambulance officer vehicles and two helicopters attending the scene.

The RNLI deployed the Atlantic 85 David Porter MPS, while the Coastguard Rescue Teams from Walton and West Merica attended with a helicopter.