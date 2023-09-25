Oktoberfest pulled in the crowds on Saturday and Sunday as everyone got into the spirit of the 200-year-old German festival.

Ein Kline Oompah Band led the entertainment along with regular duo Tail Feathers creating the perfect atmosphere in the marquee at the front of the attraction.

Staff at the bars and a swing grill worked tirelessly throughout to meet the constant demand of customers.

Tables in the marquee were all taken before the band struck up at 1pm and the music, song and games continued for six hours.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown, said the weekend was a success.

“You never know how a new event will be received but the first two days of Oktoberfest went down very well,” he added.

“By the end of the weekend we had run out of Bratwurst sausages, cheese sausages, rolls and pretzels.

“There was a great festival atmosphere and everyone seemed to have a good time – we even had two hen parties turn up.”

“It is likely that it will become a regular part of our annual programme of events due to it being so well received.”

Oktoberfest will continue this weekend (Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1) with Papa Schnitzel performing on Saturday and Ein Kline Oompah band returning on Sunday.

There is no entrance fee and tables in the marquee are on a first come first served basis.