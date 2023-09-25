The Robin Cancer Trust held its third ‘Pants to Cancer’ walk to help raise awareness of testicular and ovarian cancer.

A total of 77 walkers of all ages joined the fundraise on Sunday, wearing their underwear on top of their clothes.

Survivors of testicular cancer as well as their family, friends and four-legged companions joined together to raise an astonishing amount of £2,600.

Darren Couchman, community engagement manager and a 22-year testicular cancer survivor was blown away by the support.

He said: “It was fantastic seeing so many people come along in their undies to support our walk.

“What a fab way to get people’s attention and to get the awareness message out there.

“We spoke to so many people along the way and we handed out lots of awareness stickers and cards.”

He added: “With this fantastic support, we can continue to help save lives from testicular and ovarian cancer as well as provide support to anyone who is affected by these types of cancer.”

The walk took place alongside four other events, which were organised by various groups in support of the trust across the country.

The Robin Cancer Trust is a life-saving charity which helps to educate young people on ovarian and testicular cancer and support those who have been diagnosed.

Mr Couchman thanked all those who took part.

He added: “With so many people wearing their undies, I can’t think of a better way to grab people’s attention and allow us to then deliver the serious awareness messages.

“As a testicular cancer survivor myself, I know first hand how important it is to know the signs and symptoms and what to look out for.

“Knowing this undoubtedly saved my life.”